Ukraine to continue evacuation of civilians from Mariupol, Azovstal

Ukraine will continue to evacuate civilians and military personnel from Mariupol and Azovstal, said Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, News.Az reports.

“Finally safe. Today, 156 civilians, whom we evacuated on May 1 from Mariupol and the territory of Azovstal steel plant, have arrived in Zaporizhia,” Yermak said on his Telegram channel.

“It was a difficult trip, the Russians held up the buses with checks, but now we have completed the operation to save people. I want to confirm that we continue to evacuate Mariupol and Azovstal. Ukraine is doing everything to take away our people and military,” he added.

