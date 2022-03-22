Ukraine to express firm position at G7, NATO, EU summits: Zelenskyy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine will express its firm position at summits of G7, leaders of NATO, and EU countries scheduled for March 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

"I spoke today with Prime Minister Rutte of the Netherlands and President of France Emmanuel Macron. We are coordinating our positions on the eve of the important summits in Europe,” Zelenskyy added.

