Ukraine to produce components for Azerbaijan’s artillery ammunition

Ukraine’s State Concern “Ukroboronprom”, the association of multi-product defense enterprises, will participate in the ammunition program of Azerbaijan, in part

This was discussed at a meeting of Director General of State Concern “Ukroboronprom” Pavlo Bukin with First Deputy Minister of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan Yahya Musayev during the international IDEF 2019, International Defense Industry Fair in Istanbul, the press service of the concern reports.

"The participation of the concern’s enterprises in the ammunition program of Azerbaijan was discussed, in particular, the production of certain components for field artillery ammunition. This is driven by the fact that the Ukroboronprom has all the necessary production technologies and industrial capacities," the statement reads.

As noted, the parties also discussed cooperation between defense enterprises in mutual technology transfer. The Ukroboronprom showed interest in purchasing ammunition and close combat weapons from Azerbaijan.

News.Az

