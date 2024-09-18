Ukraine to receive second SAMP/T air defense system from Italy by month’s end

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy's Defense Minister Guido Crosetto confirmed that Ukraine will receive a second SAMP/T air defense system from Italy by the end of September, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"By the end of this month, the new SAMP/T system will be delivered to Ukraine, and we understand the importance of timely delivery," Crosetto emphasized during his speech at the European Trade Conference on Air and Missile Defense.Earlier, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed that the Ministry of Defense is preparing to send the second SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine.Last year, Ukraine received its first SAMP/T air defense system from France and Italy. These systems are considered to have certain advantages over the American Patriot systems.

