Ukraine to take part in US-led Summit for Democracy, Zelensky says

Ukraine is taking part in the US-led Summit for Democracy, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address Monday, News.az reports citing CNN.

“We are already preparing for an important international event that will take place this week at the initiative of President (Joe) Biden and the United States,” he said. “Summit for Democracy. Ukraine will participate. Our position in support of freedom will sound strong, as always.”

Zelensky did not provide additional details on his country’s participation.

“I am thankful to everyone who helps our country protect freedom,” he concluded.

