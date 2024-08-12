+ ↺ − 16 px

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia held a meeting on the situation in the regions bordering Ukraine, News.az reports citing Russian media.

"What happened in the regions bordering Ukraine will be assessed, but now the main task is to crush the enemy," he underlined at the meeting.He demanded to ensure the security of the border with Ukraine after the expulsion of Ukrainians from the territory of Russia."Kyiv fulfills the will of the Western masters, and the West fights against the Russian Federation with the help of Ukrainians," Putin said.The head of the Russian Federation noted that by attacking the Kursk region, Kyiv is trying to improve its position in future negotiations.

