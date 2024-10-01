Ukraine: UN aid chief condemns deadly strike on marketplace in Kherson

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine condemned a deadly Russian strike in Kherson on Tuesday morning, emphasizing the need to protect civilians as the war approaches its 20th month, News.Az reports citing UN Geneva.

“Yet again, another unfathomable attack of the Russian Armed Forces killed and injured civilians, this time at the start of their day at a busy marketplace in Kherson City, south of Ukraine,” Matthias Schmale said in a statement.At least five people were killed, and others injured, according to media reports.Mr. Schmale said the market and a public transport stop were also damaged.Stop attacking civiliansHe noted that since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, “thousands of people going about their daily lives in markets, schools and hospitals have never returned home due to the impact of the war.”He stressed that “attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law and must stop.”Sharp rise in casualtiesRelatedly, civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure in Ukraine “increased significantly” between June and August of this year, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, said in its latest report on the country.“With 589 civilians killed and 2,685 injured from conflict-related violence between 1 June and 31 August 2024, the number of civilian casualties over this reporting period was 45 per cent higher than in the previous three-month period. July 2024 was the deadliest month for civilians in Ukraine since October 2022,” the report said.The deadliest single day was 8 July, when at least 43 civilians were killed in a large-scale coordinated missile attack, “with dozens of missiles launched by the Russian Federation against targets across Ukraine”.

News.Az