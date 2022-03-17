Ukraine urges EU countries to block trade with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine calls on the EU countries to take a number of systemic decisions to completely block trade with Russia, Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Thursday, News.Az reports citing UNIAN news agency.

The minister called for the closure of all ports for Russian and related companies. He also urged the EU countries to halt access to the automobile network for Russian and Belarusian carriers.

“We know that the European Commission and most EU countries are already ready to make such decisions. In particular, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia can block the transit of trucks from Belarus and Russia. However, there are a number of countries that are not ready to take such steps,” Kubrakov said.

News.Az