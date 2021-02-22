Ukraine was Azerbaijan’s top export market among CIS countries in January 2021

Ukraine was Azerbaijan’s top export market in the first month of this year, according to the State Customs Committee.

Official statistics suggests that Ukraine, Russia and Turkmenistan were the largest export destinations of Azerbaijan among the CIS member states.

The volume of export with Ukraine made $4115.6 million, while it amounted to $44.6 million with Russia and $1.2 million with Turkmenistan, according to official figures.

News.Az