Ukraine will become full member of EU – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday assured that Ukraine will restore everything and become a full member of the European Union, News.Az reports citing UNIAN news agency.

In a video message, Zelenskyy stressed that an unjust and aggressive war always has a high price for the aggressor.

“No matter what happens to the Russian Federation, it will not console the Ukrainians, will not resurrect the dead, will not restore the city and will not heal the spiritual wound "which will remain with us forever”,” the president said.

“We will rebuild everything. I have no doubt about it. We will become a full member of the EU. Every representative of our state works for this round the clock. Eternal memory to everyone, who gave their lives for Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.

News.Az