Ukraine will do everything possible to make grain export corridor work: Minister

Ukraine will do everything possible to make the corridor for the export of grain from Ukrainian ports work, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Interfax.

Kuleba said on the air of the national telethon that everyone understands how great a responsibility is placed on all participants in this process to ensure the exit of the first ship with grain from the Ukrainian port.

“Therefore, in order to organize and implement this first passage through the humanitarian corridor, all details are calculated, everything is double-checked, triple-checked: it takes time. But, as I stressed: Ukraine will do everything in its power to make this corridor work,” he added.

