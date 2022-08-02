Ukraine will never make concessions in terms of its independence, official says

Ukraine will never make concessions in terms of its independence and territorial integrity in the ongoing war with Russia, Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, said this in an interview with Japan's public broadcaster NHK, News.Az reports.

Yermak noted that the next few months will be pivotal for Ukrainian troops on the battlefield.

The official said that if the fighting in this war lasts until winter, it will be more difficult for Ukraine to regain its territory.

"We are focusing our discussions on taking all possible measures to break the deadlock before that time comes around," he said.

Yermak also called on the US and Western allies to impose further sanctions against Russia.

News.Az