Ukraine will not take step back: Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country will not take a step back, News.Az reports citing RBC Ukraine.

Zelenskyy noted that a new phase of the war has already begun.

“We halt in some areas and wait for the equipment to arrive to move forward. So, we will not back down. To stop the war, first, some steps must be taken. After that, diplomacy will be on the agenda. We have hindered Russia's progress. The second stage is to expel the Russian army from our country,” he said.

Zelenskyy stressed that the third stage will be the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

