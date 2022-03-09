Ukraine will prepare for next round of talks with Russia – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv will prepare for the next round of talks with Moscow, stressing the world is reacting to Russia’s attacks on Ukraine ‘powerfully, with sanctions packages’, News.Az reports.

"I spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the morning. We have full understanding, full support. Our delegation from Belarus returned from negotiations at night,” Zelenskyy said in a video message posted on his official Telegram channel.

“We will prepare for the next rounds of negotiations for the sake of Ukraine, for the sake of peace,” the president added.

The first round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia took place on February 28 in the Gomel region of Belarus near the border with Ukraine and lasted five hours.

The second and third rounds of talks were held on March 3 and 7 respectively.

News.Az