Ukraine's borders will remain unchanged - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky assured that his country would remain within its internationally recognized borders, despite any statements and actions by Russia, News.Az reports citing local media.

"We do not have time for long lectures on history. Therefore, I will not talk about the past. I will talk about the realities and the future: Ukraine is behind me within its internationally recognized borders, and they will remain so, despite any statements and actions of the Russian Federation," - said the head of state.

Zelensky also said that Ukrainians remain calm and self-confident.

“I want to thank all citizens for this - you prove once again that Ukrainians are a smart and wise nation. And despite everything, it keeps a cool head, reacts calmly, balancedly, in an adult way. We have been ready for anything for a long time, but there is no reason for your sleepless night ", Zelensky stressed.

