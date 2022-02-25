Yandex metrika counter

Ukraine’s capital calls air raid alert

  • World
  • Share
Ukraine’s capital calls air raid alert

The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv called an air raid alert following Russia’s missile strikes early on Friday, Ukrainian television said, News.Az reports.

"Attention! An air raid alert has been announced! Immediately go to the nearest shelter!", the Kyiv City Administration appealed to residents.

The explosions outside the city are constantly heard in Kyiv.

Earlier Ukraine reported that several explosions were heard in different parts of Kyiv on Feb. 25 morning at about 4:22 (GMT+2).


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      