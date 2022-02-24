Ukraine's capital imposes curfew

+ ↺ − 16 px

A curfew is introduced in Ukraine's capital from 22:00 to 7:00, public transport will not work at this time, said Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

"Friends! Kyiv is introducing a curfew from today. It will be in effect from 22:00 to 7:00. This is a forced step, but in the current conditions of military aggression and martial law, necessary for the safety of the residents of the capital," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that public transport would not operate during the curfew.





News.Az