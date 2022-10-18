Ukraine’s capital Kyiv again hit by airstrikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv was again subjected to airstrikes on Tuesday morning, local authorities said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Another wave of drone and missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital and other cities have entered its second week.

“Explosions again in Kyiv in the morning. Desnianskyi district. Object of critical infrastructure. All rescue services are heading there. More details later,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram account.

Ukrainian Interior Ministry advisor Anton Gerashchenko also confirmed the continued airstrikes targeting Kyiv.

News.Az