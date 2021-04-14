Ukraine’s deputy PM visits Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district
Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov visited Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district on Wednesday.
During the visit, members of the Ukrainian delegation led by Reznikov saw the scale of destruction in Aghdam city as a result of the 30-year occupation.