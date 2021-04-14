Yandex metrika counter

Ukraine’s deputy PM visits Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Ukraine’s deputy PM visits Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov visited Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district on Wednesday.

During the visit, members of the Ukrainian delegation led by Reznikov saw the scale of destruction in Aghdam city as a result of the 30-year occupation.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      