Ukraine's EU membership to be discussed in June, France says

Ukraine’s questionnaire for EU membership will be discussed in June, News.Az reports citing the French Foreign Ministry.

The questionnaire is currently being considered, the French ministry said, stressing that Ukraine is part of the European family.

This week, Ukraine submitted the second part of its questionnaire for EU membership to the European Commission.

News.Az