Yandex metrika counter

Ukraine's EU membership to be discussed in June, France says

  • World
  • Share
Ukraine's EU membership to be discussed in June, France says

Ukraine’s questionnaire for EU membership will be discussed in June, News.Az reports citing the French Foreign Ministry.

The questionnaire is currently being considered, the French ministry said, stressing that Ukraine is part of the European family.

This week, Ukraine submitted the second part of its questionnaire for EU membership to the European Commission.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      