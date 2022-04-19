Ukraine’s foreign minister visits Bulgaria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday arrived in Sofia, Bulgaria.

In a tweet, Kuleba said he will hold meetings with the Bulgarian leadership, News.Az reports.

“Tasked by President Zelenskyy with seeking steps to win peace in Ukraine, I arrived in Sofia to meet with the Bulgarian leadership. Bulgaria is our friend and partner within the EU and bilaterally. We also feel the support of the people of Bulgaria at this critical time,” the top diplomat said.

News.Az