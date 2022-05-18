Ukraine’s Kuleba, Dutch finance minister discuss Russian assets freeze

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed the implementation of EU sanctions against Russia and the seizure of Russian assets with First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance of the Netherlands Sigrid Kaag, News.Az reports.

“Met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance of the Netherlands Sigrid Kaag to discuss the implementation of EU sanctions on Russia, as well as ways to freeze and seize Russian assets. We also focused on efforts to consolidate international support for rebuilding Ukraine,” Kuleba said on Twitter.

News.Az