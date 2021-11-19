Ukraine’s lowcoster to launch flights to Azerbaijan’s Ganja

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ukrainian lowcoster Bees Airline will start operating regular flights to Azerbaijan from December 6, 2021, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport said on Friday, News.Az reports.

Bees Airline will carry out passenger transportation on the Odessa-Ganja-Odessa route once a week - on Mondays.

The plane will take off from the Odessa airport at 09:00 (GMT+2), and arrive in Ganja - at 13:20 (GMT+4). The return flight from Ganja is scheduled for 14:50 (GMT+4), and the arrival in Odessa - at 15:00 (GMT+2).

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine International Airlines is already carrying out passenger transportation on the Kyiv - Baku - Kyiv route.

News.Az