Ukraine`s MFA strongly condemns armed attack against Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran

Ukraine strongly condemns today’s armed attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Oleg Nikolenko said, News.Az reports.

“As a result of the armed attack, the employees of the embassy's security service were among the killed and wounded. We offer our condolences to the relatives of the deceased and wish a swift recovery to the injured,” the spokesperson said.

An armed attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran today left the security chief dead and two employees wounded.

News.Az