Ukraine’s monthly budget deficit amounts to $5B – Zelenskyy

The monthly budget deficit of Ukraine amounts to $5 billion, the country’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

“We really want our economy to recover. Today we’re suffering. We’re $5 billion short every month. I mean we’ve such a major deficit,” the president said.

He noted that it is currently very difficult to pay people their wages.

At the same time, the president is convinced that everything will be restored.

News.Az