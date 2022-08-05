Ukraine’s Mykolaiv to impose two-day curfew

+ ↺ − 16 px

A curfew will be imposed on the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv from 23:00 on August 5 to 05:00 on August 8, Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, said on Telegram, News.Az reports.

“Today I signed an order imposing a curfew on Mykolaiv from 23:00 on August 5, 2022 to 05:00 on August 8, 2022,” he said.

The official called on everyone to take such measures with understanding, plan the upcoming weekend and make purchases for two days.

News.Az