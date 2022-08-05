Yandex metrika counter

Ukraine’s Mykolaiv to impose two-day curfew

  • World
  • Share
Ukraine’s Mykolaiv to impose two-day curfew

A curfew will be imposed on the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv from 23:00 on August 5 to 05:00 on August 8, Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, said on Telegram, News.Az reports.

“Today I signed an order imposing a curfew on Mykolaiv from 23:00 on August 5, 2022 to 05:00 on August 8, 2022,” he said.

The official called on everyone to take such measures with understanding, plan the upcoming weekend and make purchases for two days.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      