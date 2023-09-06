Ukraine’s parliament approves Rustem Umerov as new defense minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ukrainian parliament on Wednesday approved Rustem Umerov as the country’s new defense minister, who has replaced Oleksii Reznikov, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Telegram that Umerov’s appointment was approved with 338 votes in favor.

Reznikov’s resignation was approved by the parliament on Tuesday, who said “it was an honor to serve the Ukrainian people" for the last 22 months.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sept. 3 made the decision to switch ministers to bring in "new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society at large" amid the war with Russia, which began in February 2022.

Meanwhile, Umerov's dismissal as head of Ukraine’s State Property Fund was also approved.

