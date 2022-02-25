Ukraine’s president calls on Russian counterpart to hold talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to hold the talks, News.Az reports.

Speaking in the Russian language, Zelenskyy said: "I want to appeal to the President of the Russian Federation. Battles are ongoing all across Ukraine. Let's sit down at the negotiating table. To stop people from dying."

Moreover, the president also addressed the Armed Forces of Ukraine: "Stay strong. You are all who defend our state."

News.Az