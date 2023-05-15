Ukraine’s president to visit London

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay a visit to the United Kingdom, where he will meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, News.Az reports.

“Today - London. The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today. I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations,” Zelenskyy road on Telegram.

This is the second visit by Zelenskyy to Britain since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. Zelenskyy was last in the UK on February 8, 2023.

As reported, on May 13, the Ukrainian president visited Italy. On May 14, Zelenskyy visited Berlin, and at night - Paris.

