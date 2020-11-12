Ukraine's President Zelenskiy hospitalized due to COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was hospitalized after he contracted the coronavirus earlier this week, a presidential official said Thursday.

"He first went home but decided to move to Feofania (hospital), to accurately isolate and not expose anyone," a presidential spokesperson told Reuters.

"There are better conditions for patients. Nothing serious," she said, referring to the president's health.

Zelenskiy said Monday he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Three other top officials, including the finance minister, the defense minister and Zelenskiy's top aide, were also reported to be infected.

News.Az