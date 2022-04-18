Ukraine's questionnaire regarding membership presented to EU ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Ambassador Volodymyr Zelensky has presented a questionnaire of Ukraine regarding the membership in the European Union to the Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Matti Maasikas, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

"Another step on Ukraine's EU path. Honored to receive from Volodymyr Zelensky the answers to the European Commission questionnaire, handed over by Ursula von der Leyen only 10 days ago. Extraordinary times take extraordinary steps and extraordinary speed," noted Matti Maasikas.

News.Az