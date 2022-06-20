Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada backs ratification of Istanbul Convention

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) has supported the ratification of the Istanbul Convention, Deputy Chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Yaroslav Zheleznyak said.

The decision was made during June 20 parliamentary meeting, News.Az reports citing UNIAN.

According to Zheleznyak, 259 deputies voted in favor, while only 8 votes were against.

The demand for ratification of the Istanbul Convention was voiced non-publicly by some EU member states as a prerequisite for approving the status of a candidate for EU membership.

