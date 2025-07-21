Ukraine’s Zelensky announces new round of talks with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Monday that a new round of peace talks with Russia is set to take place in Turkey on Wednesday.

“Today I discussed preparations for a prisoner exchange and another meeting with the Russian side in Turkiye with National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Ukraine and Russia have so far held two rounds of talks in Istanbul, on May 16 and June 2, that led to the exchange of thousands of prisoners of war and the remains of dead soldiers.

News.Az