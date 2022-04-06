Ukraine’s Zelenskyy calls for new painful sanctions against Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday called for the investigation of Russian actions in the Kyiv region and the imposition of new painful sanctions against Russia, News.Az reports.

“Russian atrocities in the Kyiv region must be investigated and Russia itself must face new painful sanctions. Discussed that with

French President Emmanuel Macron. We also talked about negotiations and humanitarian aid to the blocked Ukrainian cities. Thank you, my friend, for your principled position,” Zelenskyy tweeted.

