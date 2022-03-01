Ukraine’s Zelenskyy comments on first round of Kyiv-Moscow talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the first round of Kyiv-Moscow talks that took place on Monday, News.Az reports.

"Today, at the initiative of the Russian side, the first round of talks between Ukraine and Russia took place," he said.

"Russia has declared its positions. Counterpoints sounded from us - to end the war. We received some signals. When the delegation returns to Kyiv, we will analyze what we heard and then we will decide how to proceed to the second round of negotiations," Zelenskyy added.

News.Az