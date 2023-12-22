Ukraine’s Zelenskyy congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, News.Az reports.

“Please accept my sincerest congratulations on your birthday. The year 2023, marking the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, was momentous for both Azerbaijan and for you personally. It is in this year that the sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan was fully restored,” the Ukrainian president said in his congratulatory message.

“I am grateful to Azerbaijan and to you personally for supporting Ukraine in its struggle for freedom, independence and territorial integrity, as well as for assistance in addressing the humanitarian consequences of the war with Russia,” Zelenskyy noted.

“I highly value the existing friendly relations between our states and our personal constructive and sincere dialogue. I am confident that the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani strategic cooperation, based on respect and trust, will continue to actively develop for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

Your Excellency, I wish you robust health, inexhaustible energy and success in your responsible state activities,” he added.

News.Az