Ukraine’s Zelenskyy hails positive signals from peace talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that there are positive signals from Moscow-Kyiv peace talks, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

"The signals we hear from the negotiating platform can be called positive," Zelensky said in a video address published on his official Telegram channel.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine is aware of all the risks and will trust only concrete results.

A new round of Turkiye-brokered peace talks between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul on Tuesday. The talks are expected to continue on Wednesday.

The Turkish foreign minister hailed the peace talks in Istanbul, saying Tuesday's meeting achieved "the most meaningful progress since the start of negotiations."

Speaking at a press conference, Mevlut Cavusoglu said he was pleased to see increasing "rapprochement" between the two sides at "every stage."

