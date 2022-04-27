Ukraine’s Zelenskyy invited to G20 summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he has received an invitation to take part in the G20 summit to be held in Bali in November 2022, News.Az reports.

“Appreciate inviting me to the G20 summit,” Zelenskyy tweeted following a phone call with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on Wednesday.

“Thanked for the support of Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity, in particular, for a clear position in the UN. Food security issues were discussed,” he added.

News.Az