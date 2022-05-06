Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets with top diplomats from Baltic states

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday received the foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Eva-Maria Liimets, Edgars Rinkēvičs and Gabrielius Landsbergis respectively in Kyiv, News.Az reports citing the Ukrainian President’s Office.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the Baltic states for their strong support for Ukraine.

“You support Ukraine with your diplomatic activities, as well as with weapons. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are our best lawyers in the world, as well as in the European Union,” he added.

