Ukraine’s Zelenskyy reiterates readiness to meet with Russia’s Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky once again said he is ready to hold a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

“I’m ready to meet with Russian President Putin, in particular without pro-Kremlin mediators and on terms of dialogue, not ultimatums,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with Italian Rai 1 TV channel, News.Az reports.  

“As for negotiations with the Russian Federation, the issue is getting more complicated every day,” the Ukrainian president added.


