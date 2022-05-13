Ukraine’s Zelenskyy reiterates readiness to meet with Russia’s Putin
- 13 May 2022 09:26
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 173290
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/ukraines-zelenskyy-reiterates-readiness-to-meet-with-russias-putin Copied
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky once again said he is ready to hold a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
“I’m ready to meet with Russian President Putin, in particular without pro-Kremlin mediators and on terms of dialogue, not ultimatums,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with Italian Rai 1 TV channel, News.Az reports.
“As for negotiations with the Russian Federation, the issue is getting more complicated every day,” the Ukrainian president added.