Ukrainian, Armenian FMs mull situation in South Caucasus

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan at a conference on Ukraine in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, News.Az reports.

"My substantive meeting with Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia Armen Grigoryan took place," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's press service quoted Kuleba as saying in the agency's Telegram channel.

According to the minister, the parties discussed the situation in the South Caucasus.

News.Az 

