Ukrainian ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Baku Yuriy Husyev thanked Azerbaijan for its continued humanitarian aid to Kyiv.

“Another batch of vital humanitarian aid is on its way from Azerbaijan to Ukraine, including essential energy equipment to restore our power system,” Ambassador Husyev said on X, News.Az reports.

“Huge gratitude to the leadership and people of Azerbaijan for their unwavering support and solidarity,” the diplomat added.

On Wednesday, Azerbaijan dispatched another shipment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine today, consisting of essential electrical equipment.

In accordance with an order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on February 5, 2025, one million dollars in manat equivalent has been allocated for this purpose and the first batch of humanitarian aid was sent to Ukraine on February 7.

The total value of Azerbaijan's reconstruction and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine has now surpassed $40 million. By 2025, nearly 134 transformers and transformer substations, around 70 generators, and over 3.4 million meters of cables and wires have been sent to Ukraine.

News.Az