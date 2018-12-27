Ukrainian Armenian businessman accused of embezzlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Investigative Committee has completed the investigation of the case involving Ukrainian Armenian businessman Oleg Mkrtchyan, the founder of Industrial Union of Donbass corporation, Kommersant reported.

Mkrtchyan is accused of embezzling 85 billion rubles (approx. $1,232,500,000) when carrying out a contract with Vnesheconombank.

In February, when Mkrtchyan was arrested in Moscow, he was charged with taking 1 billion rubles (approx. $14,500,000) out to offshore.

The Vnesheconombank representatives, however, refuted the embezzlement and did not consider themselves the injured party.

News.Az

