Ukrainian embassy in Azerbaijan condemns shelling of Ganja

"The Ukrainian Embassy in the Republic of Azerbaijan strongly condemns the next shelling of the Azerbaijani city of Ganja, caused the death and injury of civilians, as well as the destruction of their homes," the statement of the embassy reads.

"Any attacks on civilian objects and civilians are groundless and must be stopped immediately. We express our sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded," the statement says.

