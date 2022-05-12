Ukrainian, Finnish presidents discuss defense cooperation in phone call

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinistö discussed defense cooperation between the two countries in a phone call on Thursday, News.Az reports.

During the phone talks, Zelenskyy told Niinistö that Ukraine welcomes Finland’s readiness to apply for NATO membership.

“I had a telephone conversation with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö. Welcomed Finland's readiness to apply for NATO membership. We also discussed Ukraine's European integration and Ukrainian-Finnish defense cooperation,” Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

In turn, Niinistö on Twitter noted that in the conversation he confirmed Finland's strong support for Ukraine.

“I spoke with President Zelensky and reiterated Finland's firm support for Ukraine. I informed him of Finland's steps towards NATO membership and he expressed his full support for it,” he wrote.

News.Az

