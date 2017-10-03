Ukrainian FM: Political relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine are excellent

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Pavlo Klimkin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine who visits Azerbaijan officially.

At the meeting, the sides expressed their satisfaction with the current status of relations and stressed the importance of high level mutual visits in terms of expanding cooperation between the two countries. It was noted that this year we celebrate 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and in this regards, congratulatory letters were exchanged between the Presidents and Foreign Ministers of both countries.

Elmar Mammadyarov mentioned that the relations are at the level of strategic partnership between the two countries and our positions coincide on the important issues of international agenda.

Ministers highly appreciated the activity of Council of Presidents, high-level consultative mechanism between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, the Intergovernmental Joint Commission, the Working Group on Azerbaijan-Ukraine Inter-Parliamentary Relations, as well as regular political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs.

Pavlo Klimkin noted that the political relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine are excellent, economic relations are successfully developing and substantial growth in trade turnover is registered.

The sides commended successful cooperation of two countries in the framework of international organizations. They stressed the importance of further development of cooperation within the UN and its specialized agencies, the OSCE, the Council of Europe and regional organizations such as BSEC and GUAM.

Ministers underlined that Azerbaijan and Ukraine constantly support each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity and stand for the resolution of the conflict in the region within the framework of internationally recognized borders of states.

The sides also discussed regional transport projects, including the East-West, North-South routes and their perspective opportunities, comparative advantages in terms of efficiency and timing and as well as reverse transportation of cargoes from the Ukraine to Central Asian countries through Azerbaijan.

Elmar Mammadyarov briefed his counterpart about the current status of negotiations on Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement and stressed the importance of implementation of the demands of the UN Security Council resolutions on the conflict. He pointed out that the conflict must be solved only within the sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

During the meeting, Ministers had broad exchange of views on the expansion of legal treaty-base, cooperation in the fields of energy, science-education, tourism, agriculture, culture, metro construction, aviation industry, pharmacy and others.

