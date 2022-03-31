Yandex metrika counter

Ukrainian foreign minister visits Poland

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday visited Poland, News.Az reports.

In a post on Twitter, Kuleba said he was received by Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.

“In the development of their active dialogue with President Zelenskyy, Polish President Andrzej Duda received me in Warsaw today. We highly value Poland’s strong support for Ukraine and hospitality towards Ukrainians. Free and strong Ukraine means free and strong Poland and Europe,” he tweeted.


