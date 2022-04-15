Yandex metrika counter

Ukrainian, French presidents speak over phone

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron the ongoing war in Ukraine in a phone call on Friday, News.Az reports.

Ukraine appreciates the strong support of France, Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

“The negotiation process was also discussed. We strive for peace in Ukraine, in Europe,” Zelenskyy noted.


