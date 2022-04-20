Ukrainian, Israeli defense ministers hold phone call

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov held a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benny Gantz on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Reznikov said he discussed the existing threats to Ukraine with the Israeli minister.

“We discussed existential threats to Ukraine and the right to self-defense. Among other things, the importance of humanitarian aid from Israel’s side has been discussed. Thank you for the support!”, the Ukrainian defense minister tweeted.

News.Az