Ukrainian journalists visit Azerbaijan’s liberated Jabrayil, Zangilan districts

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of Ukrainian journalists visited the liberated Jabrayil and Zangilan districts of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The Ukrainian journalists familiarized themselves with the Khudafarin Bridge, and they were also informed about the illegal activities carried out there during the almost 30-year-long occupation.

The journalists then visited the Zangilan district’s Aghali village, which was rebuilt based on the ‘smart village’ concept.

News.Az